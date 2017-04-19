President Buhari Lauds Ministries, Agencies, Over Re-Opening of Abuja Airport - The Herald Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Ministries of Transport, Power, Works and Housing and the security agencies over the successful completion of work on the runway and re-opening of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, 24 hours ahead of the scheduled time.

He also lauded the efforts of Kaduna State Government, the contractor, Julius Berger, and others, on the successful completion of the airport project.

The President gave the commendation in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The President said that he looked forward to such display of inter-agency cooperation and efficiency in the operation of the entire Federal Government machinery.

President Buhari also thanked Ethiopian Airlines for cooperating with the Nigerian Government during the period of the closure of Abuja airport, describing it as a good example of intra-African cooperation.

