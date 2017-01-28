President Buhari Meets With European Parliament President; Returns On Feb 6 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria from London on Monday, February 6, 2017.

This was revealed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina said: “The growing tension about President Buhari’s health is purely unnecessary. The president is just simply fine. I speak with people around him at regular interval.

“For his age, President Buhari is fit and capable of paddling the affairs of the country.

“He turned 74 last December and if you look at his engagement in the last two months, you will agree with me that it’s been very engaging. Remember his role in the Gambia issue.

”My candid advise for those peddling the rumour is to change their mind and remain positive about this administration.”

It will be noted that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) demanded a proof of life video by President Buhari from the United Kingdom amid ill-health and death rumours.

On the evening of Friday, January 27, 2017, one Liberty Badmus shared another photo of President Buhari with the President, European Parliament, Martin Schulz and his aides in London.

“From my inbox, somebody asked what is the current state of PMB and I have this to share. President Buhari sits with the President of the European Parliament and his aides,” Badmus wrote.

President Buhari left the shores of Nigeria a day before The Gambian former leader, Yahya Jammeh ceded power to Adama Barrow.

