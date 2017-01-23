President Buhari puts feet up in Facebook snap as recession bites masses - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has sparked major outrage following his departure from the country on a short medical vacation to the United Kingdom.
The president took to his page to share a photo of himself watching the news and keeping up with happenings in the country.
In the post, the president, whose feet were up on a table wrote: “Wherever I am, I keep up with news from home.”
He continued: “Channels TV is one of my favorites. I’m proud of what the Nigerian media are achieving.”
In reaction to this, Nigerians took to their social media account to write: