President Buhari, Saraki, Dogara, others grace Tambuwal daughter’s wedding

President Muhammadu Buhari was among thousands of well-wishers who graced the wedding Fatiha of the daughter of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal in Sokoto on Saturday.

Buhari was represented by the Leader of the Federal Government delegation and Minister of Justice, Alhaji Abubakar Malami.

Other members of the delegation included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal, Defence Minister, Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali, as well as the Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

Also among the delegation were Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and the Sarkin-Fulanin Daura, Alhaji Musa Haro.

The event was also attended by the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, among other dignitaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hand of the bride, Aisha was given in marriage to Dikko, the Son of Katsina-based business Mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal.

The marriage was solemnised after the payment of N100,000 bride price, which was presided over by the Sarkin-Malaman Sokoto, Sheikh Buhari Sirriddawa.

Prayers were offered for the success of the marriage as well as for sustainable peace and unity in Nigeria.

Speaking to NAN on behalf of the Federal Government delegation, Shehu said: “we are here to extend the goodwill message of President Buhari’’.

“This is also an indication of the excellent relationship between President Buhari and Gov. Tambuwal.

“While praying for the couple, i am also advising them to be patient with each other and never allow any third party to come between them.’’

The epoch-making event was also attended by many serving and former governors, National Assembly members, diplomats, politicians, traditional rulers and Captains of Industries among others. (NAN)

