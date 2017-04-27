President Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of James Momoh as NERC’s Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, forwarded to the Senate for confirmation, the nomination of Prof. James Momoh as Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

He made the request in a letter read by the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki during plenary.

“In accordance with section 34 of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, I hereby forward the nomination of Prof. James Momoh for confirmation as Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission by the Senate.

“ It is my hope that this request receives the usual expeditious attention of the Distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The President also forwarded the names of nominees as non Executive Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

According to the letter, the names include; Prof. Ummu Jalingo, North-East, Prof. Justitia Nnabuko, South-East, Prof. Mike Obadan for South-South, Dr Abdu Abubakar North-West and Adeola Adetunji for South-West.

The President also forwarded the National Water Resources Bill to the Senate for passage.

“This Bill as presented seeks to establish a regulatory framework for the water resources sector in Nigeria.

“It is my hope that the Senate will kindly consider and expeditiously approve the passage of the Bill.”(NAN)

