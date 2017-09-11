After spending 104 days out of the country on health grounds, its seems President Muhammadu Buhari is set to travel yet again.

This time he leaves for the United States where he has been scheduled to address the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The address is to take place on the 19th of September and will be made after speakers from Brazil, the United States, Guinea, Switzerland, Jordan and Slovakia.

According to the Punch, Buhari who has not made any real public appearance since his return from London after 104 days, has been confirmed to travel. Speaking on the issue, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that Buhari will be at the UN General Assembly.

He said; “I cannot tell you the time he will be going because it can change but I know he is expected to be the eighth speaker at the UN. So, he will be there and he will speak.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment