President Buhari updated on 2017 Hajj, NCC activities

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received briefing on 2017 Hajj operation from the Executive Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Abdullahi Mukhtar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mukhtar, however, declined to speak with State House correspondents after the briefing.

NAN, however, gathered that the NAHCON boss also briefed the president on preparations for smooth conduct of 2018 Hajj.

Mukhtar had on Sept. 14 at an interactive session and dinner with members of the 2017 Hajj Media Team in Makkah, disclosed that NAHCON had commenced preparations for 2018 Hajj.

He said that the commission had already sent a team, headed by the Consul General, to negotiate price of accommodation in Madinah to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims were

lodged close to the Prophet’s Mosque.

He said: “To this end, the Commission has sent a delegation to Madina to prepare ground for negotiation of a comprehensive package for pilgrims.”

The Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Sen. Olabiyi Durojaiye, also briefed President Buhari on activities of the commission. (NAN)

