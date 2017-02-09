President Buhari will return on Saturday - Reports - The Herald Nigeria

According to reports, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected back in Nigeria from his vacation in the United Kingdom this Saturday.

According to The Daily Post, a source claimed only a last-minute change of plans could stop that.

The source, who is reportedly a senior official in the presidency, said: “Barring any last minute change, we are expecting the president back this weekend, probably on Saturday.”

Buhari is also said to have cancelled an interview with a foreign media house on Tuesday, but will likely grant one before the weekend.

Another presidential source added that the President “had already packed his bags to leave on Sunday but was advised by his doctors to wait and get results of some tests he conducted before leaving that country.”

“I can confidently tell you that Mr. President might still be in London because he has to succumb to the superior knowledge of physicians who conducted medical checks on him, but his mind is in Nigeria.”

Reacting to rumors that Buhari was in a bad state of health, the source said: “What else do you expect from people? If it were to be other past presidents who go on vacation or medical checkup without official notification, there wouldn’t have been room for such rumor.

“But this is a president who is determined to remain transparent in whatever he does in office. Don’t forget that this is not the first time His Excellency is embarking on a vacation outside the shores of the country.”

Last Sunday, Buhari sent a letter to the Senate, asking for an indefinite extension to his original 10-day vacation so he could receive his medical test results from doctors.

On Wednesday, his sister claimed she has been speaking with him daily, since he left the country.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment