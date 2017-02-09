 President Buhari's New Photos From UK Sparks Reactions Among Nigerians - The Herald Nigeria

President Buhari’s New Photos From UK Sparks Reactions Among Nigerians

Nigerians on social media have reacted to new photos of the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari released today from his meeting with the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande.

The former Lagos state governor along with the former Osun state governor, Chief Bisi Akande visited the president who has been away from the country for over two weeks.

Photos from the visit was shared online as the presidency revealed that Buhari is getting set to return to the country soon.

Nigerians in reaction to the photos posted online wrote:

