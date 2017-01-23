President Obama left me a beautiful letter in the Oval Office - Trump - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

President Trump took another jab at reporters on Sunday joking that he wouldn’t reveal to them the contents of what former President Barack Obama wrote to him in the traditional letter the outgoing President leaves for his successor.

President Trump revealed that President Obama had kept to tradition and left him a letter.

“I just went to the Oval Office and found this beautiful letter from President Obama,” Trump said at a swearing-in ceremony for his senior staff at the White House yesterday.

Trump may not reveal Obama’s words of advice, but on Friday the National Archives released the note that Obama had received from outgoing Republican President George W. Bush on his inauguration day.

Bush wished Obama “congratulations” and said “you have just begun a fantastic chapter in your life.”

“Very few,” Bush noted, “have had the honor of the responsibility and the excitement of the challenges ahead.”

“There will be trying moments,” Bush warned. “The critics will rage. Your ‘friends’ will disappoint you.”

“But you will have Almighty God to comfort you, a family who loves you, and a country that is pulling for you, including me,” he continued.

“No matter what comes, you will be inspired by the character and compassion of the people you now lead,” Bush wrote.

