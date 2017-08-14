What Presidents Muhammadu Buhari, Robert Mugabe Have In Common - Report - The Herald Nigeria

An international news platform has chronicled the similarities between the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari and the Zimbabwean Leader, Robert Mugabe.

The list comes following the continued absence of the Nigerian president from his home country as he has been in the United Kingdom on an extended medical vacation since May 7, 2017.

BBC Africa reports that the Nigeria President and those of Angola, Zimbabwe, Benin and Algeria all have something in common – an apparent lack of faith in the health systems at home.

The report reads: “In terms of time spent abroad getting medical help, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, 74, is the first among equals, but in the past year all these heads of state have traveled overseas for health reasons. In many cases they are leaving behind poorly funded health services, which most of their citizens have to rely on.

“In 2010, the average amount spent on health in African countries per person was $135 (£100) compared to $3,150 in high-income countries, the UN’s World Health Organization said. In Zimbabwe, for example, state-run hospitals and clinics often run out of basic medicines like painkillers and antibiotics, according to health watchdog Citizens Health Watch. It says that the public health care system “continues to deteriorate at alarming levels” with lack of money being the main problem.

Buhari’s unhealthy start to 2017

19 January: Leaves for UK on “medical vacation”

5 February: Asks parliament to extend medical leave

10 March: Returns home but does not resume work immediately

7 May: Travels to UK for further treatment

6 June: Aisha Buhari says his is “recuperating fast”

The report further stated that Zimbabwe’s 93-year-old President, Robert Mugabe who has been in power since 1980 has also come under heavy criticism from political opponents for running the country “from his hospital bed” after he made a third medical trip to Singapore months ago.

It continued: “As for Nigeria, the public health system is “terrible” because of poor funding.”

