President's Sister: I speak with Buhari every day, please continue to pray for him - The Herald Nigeria

Hajiya Rakiya, who is the sister of President Muhammadu Buhari, has said she communicates with him every day and urged Nigerians to continue to pray for his well being.

NAN reports that the only surviving elder sister of the president said Nigerians should refrain from spreading rumor of his death as he needs the prayers of every Nigerian for him to succeed in the task of addressing the problems facing the nation.

She said President Buhari is bound to fall ill or even die “at any time his Creator wishes’’.

She said the president is in high spirits as she speaks with him regularly since he traveled to London.

“We were 28 from our mother late Hajiya Zulaihatu who died in 1992, but Buhari was her last born”.

Amadodo, as she is popularly called, said she speaks with him every ten hours.

Alhaji Abdulman Daura, who is the organising secretary of the All Progressives Congress in the northwest, said the rumor about the president’s death was baseless.

A close ally to the president, Alhaji Aminu Na-Dari, also commented on the issue of the president’s health saying he speaks with Buhari regularly too and that he is hale and hearty.

He said the current economic problem in the country was not caused by President Buhari but that he is working seriously to salvage the situation.

