Pretty Mike Reveals Why He Goes Around With Baby Feeding Bottles - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following the ordered arrest of a Lagos club owner, Pretty Mike for putting women on a dog leash, the club owner has started a new trend of appearing in public with baby feeding bottles.

Recall that Pretty Mike, following his earlier arrest, had issued an apology in which he stated that he started the women on leash act to raise awareness and empower the women folk.

In a new interview which he granted, the Lagos club owner has revealed the reason behind his recent feeding bottle acts.

The club owner said his love for nipples has driven him to the point where he had to use baby feeding bottles, adding that the Lagos state government’s act of arresting him had only served to give him more exposure.

Watch the video below:

"I Am a Nipple Lover" – PrettyMike Crdt: @planetradiotv A video posted by 🔥DM ME HOT TIPOFFS🔥👊 (@lailasblog) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:31pm PST

