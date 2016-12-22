Prioritise women in Sokoto 2017 budget– Commissioner urges assembly

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Kulu Sifawa, on Thursday called for more support for women in the various aspects of the 2017 budget.

The commissioner made the call when the State Assembly Committee members on Women Affairs visit to Shagari Local Government Women Centre.

Sifawa said：” The visit came at the right time, as the state government is fully engaged in ensuring the Women Affairs Ministry reaches the national standard of empowering women.

“We will not relent in our efforts of supporting the need and improving the living standard of Women, as empowering them is to empower the whole society.

“Moreover, as the 2017 budget will soon be submitted to the assembly, our appeal is that, the members should ensure that the 23 women centres in the state are well equipped.

“This is with a view to enable the ministry train more women in various skills and areas of development, in order to support government policies and programmes towards diversifying the economy.”

Sifawa commended the Assembly for the gesture and assured more commitment by the staff of the ministry to move the state forward.

The assembly committee’s Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Gobir (APC-Sabon Birni North), commended the state government for establishing the centres.

He promised to ensure the approval of the provision for all the required equipment to put the centres into proper use.

“We, at the state Assembly are always committed to ensure peoples’ need are prioritized and we will fulfil our campaign promises of improving the living standards of the electorate.

“So, we will not relent in our efforts of ensuring that the people are given the best that can be obtained anywhere in the world,” he said. (NAN)

