Prison Official allegedly commits suicide after affair with Inmate is exposed

A South African correctional prison official, has allegedly committed suicide after her relationship with an inmate surfaced online.

The incident which happened at the Losperfontein prison, is still under investigation.

Singabakho Nxumalo, the SA Correctional spokesman said its unclear how the pictures got displayed and they will indicate the level of violations and recommend a sanction.

“The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has been made aware of images involving an official and inmate, from Losperfontein Correctional Centre, in an intimate position circulating on social media,” Nxumalo said.

“As this is disturbing and strictly prohibited, the department condemns this type of behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

“Whilst DCS was busy investigating this matter, we have since learned with shock that the official allegedly appearing on the images has committed suicide.”

Regional Commissioner Mandla Mkabela has expressed grief and sadness at the incident.

”On behalf of DCS, we want to convey our condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased official,” said Mkabela.

“We have dispatched a team of senior managers and our Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) specialists to provide necessary support.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

