Producer Calls Out Wizkid, Wande Coal, Mr. Eazi, Others In New Beef - The Herald Nigeria

Producer Calls Out Wizkid, Wande Coal, Mr. Eazi, Others In New Beef

A Nigerian music producer took to his social media page to accuse bug shots in the Nigerian music industry of stealing his intellectual property.

The music producer, Melvin Alli-Owe popularly known as Melvitto claimed he had helped several Nigerian artistes including Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Tekno and a host of others.

The producer in his series of tweets recalled how he met with the Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin and Iyanya for a verse only to be stood up for mor than two hours.

He added that Wizkid also stood him up for more than three hours just because he wanted to sound check.

He further accused Wande Coal of not giving him credit for the Iskaba song which he recorded .

