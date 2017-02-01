Professor Adetoye apologizes to 2face for slamming his planned nationwide protest - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The professor who called 2face an illiterate for his planned nationwide protest has apologised to “those his insult may have affected”.

Professor Adetoye in a Facebook post had slammed 2face throwing his sexcapades in his face and asking him to govern his personal life before going against the government.

“You are a bloody illiterate. You had sex with all manners of girls without using condoms. You impregnated them and made babies all over the place. You now want to lead protest against the government because of lack of governance! Have you governed your own personal life? Charity, they say begins at home. Nonsense!” the post read.

He has however put up a post apologizing to 2face after fans branded his post as “harsh” and totally uncalled for.

