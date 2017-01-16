Professor killed in UNIMAID bomb blast identified - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The University of Maiduguri Professor who died in the twin blast early Monday morning has been identified as Professor Aliyu Mani.

According to Sani Datti, Head Media and Public Relations (NEMA), the twin blast at University of Maiduguri occurred around 5am this morning.

He said one of the suicide bombers detonated his explosion at a Mosque near Gate 1 when people were observing their early morning prayer, the second one occurred around Gate 5 of the University.

He added that rescue and security officials were at the scene and seventeen injured victims have been evacuated to the hospital.

