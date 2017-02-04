Prophet Olabayo: Worse things are about to happen to Nigeria - The Herald Nigeria

The founder and primate of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh Worldwide, Theophilus Olabayo, has called for a three-day national fasting and prayer to avert an impending “darkness” hovering over the country.

Premium Times reports that Olabayo said religious leaders are no longer able to help salvage the country because a lot of them are after money.

He said: “We have never seen anything. Worse things are about to happen. Famine will be so great , we said we are going into agriculture but it’s not reflecting.

The 71-year-old applauded President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as the only Nigerian leader to confront corruption frontally.

“The president has gone on leave, that’s what we were told. He’s a human being. Even if he’s sick, nothing is wrong for him to tell us as a country to pray for him,” he said.

“Whoever wish him dead is an enemy of this country because the man has really tried. First time we saw a man who confronted those looters. And they are not happy, they’re ganging up against him. They are throwing missiles against him.”

“God has allowed Buhari to start the foundation. We need to be prayerful. There is too much blood in the country. He, himself… you know he said that he did not know that the problem was this much, that it was as bad as this before he took over. He has done well. He’s an elderly man, over 70.

“God is going to show people that He loves Nigeria, He’s going to teach people sense. The judgment of God is coming, there will be total cleansing.

“He’s not the messiah. Let’s continue to pray for him. I did not say he is going to die, I never said so. But let’s continue to wait for him.”

