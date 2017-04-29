Prophet TB Joshua Speaks Again On North Korea - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua reminded his teeming followers on Facebook today about a prophetic message he released almost two weeks ago about the volatile nation of North Korea.

On Sunday, April 16th, 2017, Joshua thanked his congregants and viewers for their prayers, referring to a previous prophetic message he gave about mounting tensions between the superpower nations.

During his message, the cleric then referred to the missile test conducted by North Korea, adding that their leader Kim Jong-Un would not relent in testing such weapons in order to show his military might.

“North Korea will still test it. The one they tested; they will still test another one. They are not going to give up – but God is in control,” Joshua told congregants.

13 days later in the early hours of Saturday 29th April 2017, North Korea tested another ballistic missile in defiance of the United Nations and pressure from USA and China.

According to reports online, the missile only traveled between 30-40km before exploding mid-air.

It would be recalled that in January 2016, Prophet Joshua had warned of an ‘arrow’ from North Korea which would spark a crisis in the world.

In an interview with Reuters yesterday, US President Donald Trump warned about the mounting possibilities of a “major, major conflict” with North Korea.

