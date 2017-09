A lesbian couple, Parpistud and Lawrencia Aligasi, who are both based in warri have started trending after they shared their drunk in love photos on Facebook.

Females in homosexual relationship with each other, respond to their designation either by hiding their personal lives or accepting it.

Parpistude in the viral photos is seen dressed up as a man. She also expressed her support for Lesbianism thereafter asking critics to keep off

Below are photos of the couple:

