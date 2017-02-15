I am proud to be Rick Ross' side chick - Deelishis - The Herald Nigeria

Video vixen Deelishis is unbothered about being Rick Ross’ side chick as she was quoted replying an internet troll that she is content being just that.

In a tweet post, the troll had initially tried to shame Deelishis, by pointing out that rapper Rick Ross is dating Instagram model India Love. But Deelishis is happy to get what she can out of Renzel. See the photo below.

India, who just turned 21, started hanging with the 40-soemthing rapper a few weeks back, amidst reports that he recently bought her jewelry as a present. The two have been seen together at club appearances most recently at Los Angeles hot spot Le Jardin.

