The Kwara chapter of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), has implored the State Government to recruit more pharmacists in public health institutions.

The PSN chairman in the state, Mr Oyinloye Alli, told newsmen in Ilorin on Monday in a chat that the current number of pharmacists in government health institutions was grossly inadequate.

Alli also called on the State Government to provide a good welfare package for pharmacists to encourage them to work in the state.

He said that there were only 17 registered pharmacists in the state and stressed the need to encourage more people to study pharmacy in tertiary institutions.

The PSN chairman also called on the government to adequately provide pharmacists with the necessary facilities to ease their work. (NAN)

