PTA wants schools to establish cancer awareness clubs

The Parent Teachers Association (PTA), Plateau chapter, has urged authorities of primary and secondary schools in the state to create cancer awareness clubs to enlighten pupils and students on the signs and early treatment of the scourge.

Mr Sylvester Yakubu, the Plateau PTA Chairman, made the call on Saturday in Jos at an event to mark World Cancer Day.

He said cases of the disease could be reduced if children were enlightened to adopt healthy lifestyles and how to detect early signs and appropriate action to facilitate treatment.

He said “the World Cancer Day should be celebrated with more enlightenment messages about precautionary measures, early signs and treatment to fight and control the epidemic.

“Medical personnel should be cautious to make appropriate diagnosis of the disease so that early signs can be treated before it reaches terminal stage.”

The PTA chairman said medical personnel and school authorities were major stakeholders in curbing the dreaded disease.

Celebrated on Feb. 4 every year, the 2017 World Cancer Day has “We can, I can” as its theme.

The day is celebrated in the Plateau under the auspices of the Union for International Cancer Control in partnership with other health organisations.

The aim of the celebration is to educate individuals, families and communities on signs, dangers and treatment of the disease to reduce global burden.

It is also to ensure that more people get successful treatment, with provisions for them to enjoy improved quality of life at treatment and beyond.

Founded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration written in 2008, World Cancer Day is an international day marked on Feb. 4 to raise awareness on cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. (NAN)

