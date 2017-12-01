PTAD to begin verification of NITEL, MTEL pensioners in Jan. 2018

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), has announced dates for the verification of pensioners of Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) and its mobile subsidiary, MTEL under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

Management of PTAD in a statement in Abuja on Thursday announced that the verification would begin from January 15 to 26, 2018.

According to PTAD, the exercise will take place across the six geo-political zones in selected venues that will be announced in January.

PTAD said the verification exercise was in pursuant to the payment of pension benefits to eligible retirees of the agencies after receiving approval from the Ministry of Finance that appropriate benefits be paid to qualified retirees.

“Pursuant to PTAD being assigned with the responsibility, the directorate has been working with the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) to get the nominal roll and other required information on qualified pensioners of the defunct NITEL.“

PTAD said qualified retirees are required to come with originals and photocopies of their required documents including their computation sheets issued by their former employer.

It said Next-of-Kins (NOK) are also mandated to obtain a Letter of Administration from the High Courts of Justice for the deceased pensioner.

It further said that affidavit for loss of mandatory documents including letter of retirement will not be accepted for the verification.

According to PTAD, issue of proxy will not be allowed in the process as security agencies will be stationed at the venues to check fraudsters, who will be immediately prosecuted when apprehended.

It said the directorate was ready to attend to the sick and infirmed at their locations, and are therefore advised to send an application for mobile verification.

It advised that the application must include pensioners’ contact details, photo copies of all documents as listed and certified Doctor’s report for such services.

For further enquires, it advised concerned persons to contact PTAD on the toll-free line 0800-CALL-PTAD (0800-2255-7823) or email [email protected]

