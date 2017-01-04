Publish Names of Nigerians Who Have Received N5,000 Stipend – Fayose Dares Buhari - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Governor Ayodele Fayose has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to publish the names of those who have received the Federal Government’s N5,000 stipend.

Fayose, describing the N5,000 initiative as a mere propaganda, advised the Federal Government to stop running government and governance on propaganda.

He said, “A blind man will say it is when it gets into my mouth that I will say you are feeding me, not promises.”

The governor, in a statement on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, said there was no evidence of the payment in his state, which is one of the states the Federal Government claimed the exercise had started.

He alleged that the states they claimed had started receiving the payment were the APC-controlled states, knowing that the states’ governors would not disprove the claim.

He said the Buhari-led APC government should come to the reality that Nigerians were hungry and also angry, stating that the people were no longer interested in empty promises.

Fayose challenged the government to publish the number of people and the accounts of those who had received the money.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment