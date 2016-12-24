 Putin: Diplomat’s murder attempt to destroy Russian-Turkish ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday condemned the recent murder of the ambassador to Turkey, saying it is an attempt to destroy bilateral relations.

“Russia and Turkey, with support from Iran, have been effectively working together in an effort to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

“About 100,000 people were evacuated from the war-torn Syrian city of Aleppo, the world’s largest humanitarian operation,’’ Putin stated in his annual press conference.

Putin noted that a subsequent step should be to implement a ceasefire regime across all of Syria and then undertake practical efforts for a political resolution to the civil war. (dpa/NAN)

