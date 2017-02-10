Qatar Airways Plane Suffers Mishap At Lagos Airport - The Herald Nigeria

A Boeing 767 aircraft belonging to the Qatar Airways suffered a minor accident at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos yesterday.

Passengers aboard the flight were thrown into confusion as the plane’s tyre exploded while attempting to take off at the Lagos Airport.

The aircraft which was headed to Dubai from Lagos had hundreds of passengers aboard and had suffered the explosion on the runway 18 of the Lagos Airport as it attempted to take off at about 3pm.

Speaking on the experience, one of the passengers who preferred to remain anonymous disclosed that the plane had already been cleared for take off by the Air Traffic Controllers before the explosion occurred.

The passenger said: “We were held in fear for some time. We thank God that the plane has not gathered the full speed for takeoff, we would have been saying something else.”

The affected aircraft was later towed into its hanger for repairs while the airline management provided an alternative arrangement for the affected travelers.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment