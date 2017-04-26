Quack Doctor Responsible For Giving Senator Adeleke Drug Overdose Arrested - The Herald Nigeria

Alfred Aderibigbe, a medical assistant with a community health center in Ede, Osun State, has been arrested by the Police for allegedly causing the death of Mr. Isiaka Adeleke, a senator and former governor of the state, on Sunday.

The medical assistant has been accused of practicing medicine illegally and injecting Mr. Adeleke with an overdose of the medication that caused his death.

Aderibigbe was arrested on Tuesday and is currently detained at the State Investigation Bureau of the Nigeria Police in Oshogbo, where he is being investigated.

Preliminary report of an autopsy ordered by the Osun State government and Mr. Adeleke’s family showed that the senator died of drug overdose. Aderibigbe reportedly gave him analgesics intravenously.

Family sources indicate that Aderibigbe, who is addressed as “doctor,” was close to Mr. Adeleke and had been treating him for a long time.

Phone call records obtained from Aderibigbe phone confirmed that Mr. Adeleke called him on many occasions to wake him from sleep to administer some drugs on him after he complained of pain in his leg on Sunday morning.

According to the SaharaReporters that the deadly dose of analgesics was given to Senator Adeleke a few hours before his death, they said they could not confirm if he received any medication to cope with the leg pains as he underwent a series of political and social events he attended on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, he started complaining that he was feeling unwell and sent for Mr. Aderibigbe to come and give him painkillers intravenously, a double dose was administered on the Senator as he claimed that he forgot his pain medicine in Lagos.

Shortly after he had a heart attack and was later taken to Biket Hospital, a private hospital in Oshogbo, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel there.

