Queen Elizabeth Breaks British Record - The Herald Nigeria

The Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth yesterday marked her 65th Anniversary as the Queen of England making her the first British monarch to hit the mark in history.

To mark her 65th anniversary of reign, the British monarch release a poignant photograph of herself wearing a sapphire jewellery suite gifted to her by her father, King George VI as her wedding present in 1947.

The Sapphire gift from the King to his eldest daughter, Princess Elizabeth sports a glittering necklace dated as far back as 1850 along with 16 large oblong sapphires all surrounded by diamonds and a pair of matching sapphire and diamond drop earrings.

The released portrait was however taken in 2014 by photographer, David Bailey for the Government’s ‘Great’ campaign to promote the UK abroad.

The photo carries the remark: “She has very kind eyes with a mischievous glint.

“I’ve always liked strong women, and she is a very strong woman,” said the photographer.

