Quit Notice: Igbos Must Remain In The North – Gov. Ganduje - The Herald Nigeria

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has said that as leaders in Northern Nigeria, all governors in the region are solidly against ethnic prejudice, as promoted by certain group of youth, declaring categorically that Igbos in the region will stay forever.

“Even if you want to go on your own, we will not allow you to leave. There is a difference between I will not go and there is nowhere I can go. You don’t have anywhere to go, this place is your home”, he asserted.

The governor stated this on Friday night when he received leaders of the Igbo Delegates Assembly, IDA, led by the President- General, Chief Chi Nwogu, at the Government House in Kano.

According to him, even foreigners are residing comfortably in Kano and other parts of Northern Nigeria and are engaged in legitimate ventures, adding that there is no basis to threaten other Nigerians, who collectively fought for the nation’s independence.

“Those advocating ethnic agitation from the East are not speaking for all Igbos. Those of us, who as youth witnessed the Civil war, will never advocate secession”, he stated.

Governor Ganduje said the Northern youth who issued quit notice to Igbos in the region have also been called to order by elders, civic and political leaders, including governors and the Sultan of Sokoto, because all well meaning people believe in one Nigeria.

“When you have youths who have no elders, they are similar to riding a horse without a bridle. It can behave anyhow and anything can happening. This is what is happening”, he maintained.

He, therefore, described the meeting reconciliatory between the IDA leadership and Coalition of Northern youths as timely, asserting that all ethnic groups in the country have advantages which if collectively harnessed would make the country greater.

“What is happening in Sudan is a lesson for all of us. The breakup of that country has not taken them anywhere. We cannot afford to make that type of mistake”, he said.

In his remarks, the President-General, Igbo Delegates Assembly, Chief Chi Nwogu, said there were in Kano to meet the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups, in respect of the quit notice issued Igbos in the North by the youths.

“Both of us have agreed to set up a committee to sort out things and ensure that there is peace”, he stressed.

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje also met with members of the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups, where he expressed happiness that they have listened to the voices of elders and accepted to stride the path of peace.

