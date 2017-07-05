Quit Notice: Northern Youths Did Not Commit Any Crime, Olisa Agbakoba - The Herald Nigeria

Foremost legal icon, Olisa Agbakoba, has said that the coalition of northern youths who issued a quit notice did not commit a criminal offence.

Olisa Agbakoba disclosed this when he spoke with the media, Tuesday in his office in Lagos, adding that the action is more political than criminal.

“Did they commit any crime? They just said, ‘leave our place,’ that’s all. It’s not in the criminal code that if I tell a man to leave my house I have committed a crime. I have a right to tell you, this is my house, leave,” Agbakoba said.

“It’s politically incorrect to tell the Igbo to leave but I don’t see any crime. And let’s be clear, we should not make this thing sound legalistic… it is political.”

Speaking on Nnamdi Kanu, Agbakoba faulted the Federal Government for charging him with treasonable felony, stressing that he could have only be charged with unlawful assembly.

According to Agbakoba, “For me, the best that he can be charged with is unlawful assembly and an act capable of breaching public peace.

“Those are the things he can be charged with, but not treason; because Nigeria is a signatory to the United Nations’ Charter, which recognises the right for self-determination.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment