Quit Notice, Secession Threats: Lai Mohammed Blames Jonathan's Adminstration - The Herald Nigeria

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration for the hate speeches and threats by some groups to other ethnic nationalities to leave their region.

Channels TV reports that he said this while speaking with the press in his home town, Oro in Kwara State after a Ramadhan public lecture.

According to him, unlike the previous government, the present government will not tolerate any of such actions by any individual or group of individuals.

The minister also disclosed that the Federal Government will not release former Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria Ibrahim Elzakzaky.

Lai Mohammed said that their release will pose a threat to national security adding that the Federal Government would rather infringe on their rights than release them due to damning evidences gathered against them.

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Publicity Secretary, wondered why Dasuki has refused to name persons he shared the arms funds with or how the money was used.

