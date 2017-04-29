R. Kelly Sued Over Affair With Policeman’s Wife - The Herald Nigeria

American Rhythm and Blues singer Robert Kelly may be facing legal consequences for having an alleged affair with a Mississippi sheriff’s deputy’s wife, reports say.

The Punch reports that Hinds County Deputy Kevin Bryant filed the lawsuit on the 21st of April 2017, and the “Same Girl” singer received a court order on the 24th of April requesting that he respond to the complaint.

According to Bryant, his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Asia Childress, began her affair with Kelly in 2012 after attending one of his concerts.

He also claims that she tricked him into quitting his job and relocating to Atlanta on the premise of furthering her career, but she really just wanted to be closer to the singer, Yahoo news reported.

According to the lawsuit, R. Kelly was blamed for acting according to one of his songs, “I’m A Flirt”.

He was alleged to have seduced Childress, which led to her filing for divorce and causing Bryant “emotional, psychological and financial stress.”

The 22-paged lawsuit also includes photocopies of text messages sent between Childress and Kelly. A majority of the message threads are from unsaved numbers, but some are saved as “Sylvester,” Kelly’s middle name, or “RSK.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment