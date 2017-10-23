The management of Radio Continental has reacted to reports that they were shut down by the Federal Government saying nothing of the sort happened.

There were many rumours circulating that the Federal Government had shut down the radio station over an alleged breach of broadcasting law.

This was further fuelled by a tweet from former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.

NBC plans to shut down Radio Continental, owned by @BolaAhmedTinubu.SEC is investigating Oando,an oil company owned by the Tinubus.They humiliated @bukolasaraki, they have started on @atiku and now they are getting set for @BolaAhmedTinubu. @MBuhari is devouring his own children.

— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 20, 2017

According to the Punch, the management said; “Radio Continental switched seamlessly last night (Saturday night) at 10pm to become 102.3 Max fm, which is aimed at a 15-34-year-old audience and promises to play non-stop hit music for the young people of Lagos.”

