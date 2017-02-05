Rae Sremmurd Unleashes New Single with Kendrick Lamar and Gucci Mane - The Herald Nigeria

American hip-hop duo, Rae Sremmurd, is set to do a collaboration with Gucci Mane and Kendrick Lamar.

Complex.com reports that the younger of the duo, Slim Jimmy, had premiered the track at a concert in Prague a week after Swae Lee had made an announcement of the collaboration.

The relaxed track begins with Swae singing over a wavy beat and then features solid verses from both Jimmy and Guwop. However, the video content was mostly limited to their inputs, leaving out bit parts involving Lamar.

While its title remains unknown, there is information that the song is to be released with the Mike Will Made-It’s-Long-Awaited-Ransom 2 project.

The album has been in the works for a minute, but was reportedly delayed last year so the then-incarcerated Gucci could contribute.

There’s still no release date for Ransom 2, but it’s expected to drop sometime this month.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment