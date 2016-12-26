Rahma Haruna, the Nigerian teen who lived in a plastic bowl dies at 19 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

19-year-old Rahma Haruna, who spent all her life in a plastic bowl has died on Sunday, Dec. 25th.

Rahma’s story went viral earlier this year when freelance photojournalist, Sani Maikatanga shared pictures of the physically challenged girl carried by her 10-year-old brother in a bowl.

Her case drew sympathy and attracted a lot of donations in the form of cash, clothes and foodstuff, from individuals and the Kano State government.

A family member said Rahma suddenly died after a brief illness. Confirming the sad news hours ago, Sani Maikatanga posted her photo on Instagram and wrote: “Rahma Haruna a 19 years old girl has pass away on Sunday 25th of December 2016 … may Almighty grant her Jannatul Firdausi … ameen”

Born in Lahadin Makole village in Kano, when Rahma was six months, her arms and legs stopped developing. “From six months when she learnt how to sit that was when it began. She didn’t learn how to crawl,” her mother, Fadi said.

“She started with a fever and that was it. Then stomach pains. Then her body parts like hands and legs. She cannot use any if the ache strikes.”

For much of her life, Rahma’s family would carry her in her bowl, with her brother Fahad taking her into Kano each day to beg for alms. Later, a journalist Ibrahim Jirgi, gave the family a wheelchair.

Despite her severe disability, Rahma had entrepreneurial ambition. “I want to start a business. A store and anything people buy. That is what I want” she said. May her soul rest in peace. Amen.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment