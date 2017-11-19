Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos broke his nose in Saturday’s goalless La Liga draw with Atletico Madrid.

The European champions have not revealed a timeframe for the centre-back’s return.

Ramos, 31, was accidentally kicked in the face by Lucas Hernandez. He received treatment and played on, but was replaced at half-time.

“He couldn’t continue. We’ll have to see how long he’s out for,” said boss Zinedine Zidane.

“After tests carried out on Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid Sanitas medical team, he has been diagnosed with a fractured nose,” Madrid said in a statement.

Real were furious referee David Fernandez Borbalan didn’t award a penalty when Lucas Hernandez’s boot caught Ramos flush in the face.

The club didn’t state how long Ramos will be sidelined, but Madrid-based sports daily Marca reported he could return as early as next weekend for Malaga’s trip to the Santiago Bernabeu with the aid of a protective mask.

Ramos is expected to miss Real’s Champions League trip to APOEL Nicosia on Tuesday where a win will secure the European champions’ place in the last 16.

Defending champions Real are 10 points behind leaders Barcelona following the draw at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Ramos tweeted: “I would bleed a thousand times for this badge and this shirt. Thanks for your support. I’ll be back in no time.

