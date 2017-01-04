 Rangers forward, Egwim may not return till March, says team doctor

Rangers forward, Egwim may not return till March, says team doctor

enugu-rangers

Injured Rangers strike Ifeanyi Egwim still has up to two months and three weeks to nurse his injury, the team doctor announced on Wednesday in Enugu.

Dr Okey Ezea told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Egwim was not expected to recover fully until March.

According to the physician, the player still has two months and three weeks before he will kick football again.

“By God’s grace we do not have any other injured player accept Egwim, who is in the process of recovering and in the next couple of months he will be fit.

“According to his doctor at the orthopedic hospital, Egwim will start light training in March.

“I am happy that the season will start on a good note injury-free as other players are training for the commencement of the season.

“The players are fit and good to go for the season but I pray we go through the season without major injuries.

Ezea described injury as inevitable in football but prayed that any injury should not be major so that players would be available throughout the season.

Rangers have increased their training sessions with Technical Adviser, Imama Amapakabo, drilling the players on passing skills, positioning and other techniques. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju
Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar