Rangers forward, Egwim may not return till March, says team doctor

Injured Rangers strike Ifeanyi Egwim still has up to two months and three weeks to nurse his injury, the team doctor announced on Wednesday in Enugu.

Dr Okey Ezea told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Egwim was not expected to recover fully until March.

According to the physician, the player still has two months and three weeks before he will kick football again.

“By God’s grace we do not have any other injured player accept Egwim, who is in the process of recovering and in the next couple of months he will be fit.

“According to his doctor at the orthopedic hospital, Egwim will start light training in March.

“I am happy that the season will start on a good note injury-free as other players are training for the commencement of the season.

“The players are fit and good to go for the season but I pray we go through the season without major injuries.

Ezea described injury as inevitable in football but prayed that any injury should not be major so that players would be available throughout the season.

Rangers have increased their training sessions with Technical Adviser, Imama Amapakabo, drilling the players on passing skills, positioning and other techniques. (NAN)

