Rangers Int’l FC to resume training on Dec. 29 after Xmas break

The Media Officer of Rangers Int’l FC of Enugu, Foster Chime has said that the club will go back to training on Dec. 29.

Chime told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday that the players were given Dec. 28 to return to camp while training was scheduled to commence on Dec. 29.

He said that the one-week holiday was granted the players in preparation for the 2016/2017 league season and the CAF champions cup competition.

Chime said that the players were released on Dec. 22 to spend time and have fun with their family and loved ones for maximum concentration during the new season.

“If not for human nature, the players would not have been given the Christmas break but it is necessary so that they will give maximum concentration to the assignment ahead.

“These players may not have the opportunity to meet with their loved ones again for the whole season, especially those foreign players,’’ he said.

He noted that the club had a busy schedule compared to the last season.

“We are going to compete on three fronts, CAF Champions League, Federation Cup and the Nigeria Professional Football League, so there will be no room for pleasure but rather for business,’’ he said.

Speaking on their first match of the league season, Chime described the match against Abia Warriors as a derby which would be tough.

“We have the players to outwit Abia Warriors and the players know the importance of the first match of the season so the three points at stake are not negotiable.

“Rangers are the defending champions and other clubs will want to beat us and the players know it.

“That is why the technical crew, management and the players are putting everything in place to improve on their performance,’’ Chime said.

Rangers will start the CAF Champions League campaign away to J.S. Saoura of Algeria between Feb. 10 and Feb. 12. (NAN)

