Nigerian rapper, Illbliss popularly known as Oga Boss has welcomed a bouncing baby girl with his partner.

The rapper who recently lost one of his top acts, Chidinma Ekile could not contain his joy as he took to his social media page on Instagram to share the good news.

The rapper also shared a photo of his ‘princess’ which he captioned: “My baby girl Is Here…. welcome to your world my princess. My GOD is absolutely Powerful and Merciful….”

See the photo he shared online below:

My baby girl Is Here…. welcome to your world my princess. My GOD is absolutely Powerful and Merciful…. A post shared by ILLBLISS (OgaBoSS) iLLYGATY!! (@illblissgoretti) on Jul 1, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

