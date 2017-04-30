Rapper TI slams critics for asking questions on his marriage breakdown - The Herald Nigeria

In a new rant shared on his Instagram yesterday, rapper T.I is angry with people who are asking questions about his plans to divorce his wife and mother of his children, Tiny Harris.

He said he never sought for anyone’s opinion before proposing marriage to his wife, and so he expects folks to stay away from his business.

“If I didn’t need your blessings to get married…. if I didn’t ask YOU what I should do then…. What makes you think I need your advice now?” the upset rapper who has been embroiled in a messy separation battle said.

T.I. has been upset since his wife, Tiny and Floyd Mayweather hooked up at Mariah Carey’s Halloween Party. It has been rumored that Tiny cheated with Mayweather, an allegation that led to a fight between the rapper and the boxer in 2014. So, when a video surfaced showing Tiny dancing with Mayweather at Mariah Carey’s party, it led to a heated family drama that recently, resulted in separation.

Weeks ago, the rapper said the marriage has been a distraction to his career, a statement that didn’t go down well with many of his fans. News that T.I. was proceeding with divorce later surfaced and folks hopped on social media to drag him for being unfair to Tiny.

Well, T.I. didn’t mince words in the message he sent out last night that people should stay away from his business. “Just sit back & watch the show in silence. Put ya phone on vibrate & extra butter on ya popcorn,” the rapper told his critics.

#PressPlay: A messenger from #TI 😂😂 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 28, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

