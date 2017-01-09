 Rare Childhood Photo Of Femi Fani-Kayode And Siblings Surfaces - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Rare Childhood Photo Of Femi Fani-Kayode And Siblings Surfaces

A former aviation minister in the country, Femi Fani-Kayode who has had several run-ins with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has shared a rare childhood photo of himself and his siblings.

Recall that Femi Fani-Kayode recently congratulated his ex-wife noting that he’s happy for her on her appointment by the new Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The former aviation minister born David Oluwafemi Adewunmi Abdulateef Fani-Kayode who has since remarried shared the childhood photo of himself with his siblings with the caption: “My siblings and little me! Brighton, UK, 1972.Front row from left to right: Toyin (standing), Aina (seated) Tolu (standing in middle) Remi (seated in full red dress). Back row left to right: Rotimi, Femi, Akins.”

See photo below:

