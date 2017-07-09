'Rate At Which Girls Spend Time On Social Network Is Worrisome' – Sultan Of Sokoto - The Herald Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, has expressed concern at a development where social media are diverting the attention of students in the country.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 6th National Edition of the Quranic Recitation Competition, Mr Abubakar expressed the core of his thoughts in Sokoto on Sunday.

The Sultan said: “There is a disturbing development where the attention of students is being diverted from their studies. This is through the use of various social media like Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, 2Go and Instagram, among others.”

The traditional ruler urged youth, particularly girls, to stop spending too much time on social media at the expense of other meaningful engagements that would add more value to their life.

“The rate at which girls are spending time on social network is worrisome and this poses imminent danger to our society. Girls are the nerve centre of our moral and societal development and if they derail, the whole society will be in danger because they are our mothers and care givers.”

Mr. Abubakar advised parents to ensure that their daughters spend more time on meaningful things, like reciting the Holy Qur’an. “Doing so will make them better mothers and care givers’’

