Raunchy Lecturer Suspended For Impregnating Nursing Student - The Herald Nigeria

A raunchy lecturer with the Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese Ijebu, Dr Seyi Adu has been suspended by the institution for impregnating a student of the institution.
The lecturer was reported to have been suspended by the institution’s management after he was alleged to have had sex with the nursing student in a hotel in August 2016.
The student, identified as Mosunmola was reported to have been delivered of a baby boy at teh General Hospital in Epe after the lecturer, a father of two, agreed to pay her a monthly stidpend of 15,000 alongside the N7,000 for her ante-natal registration.
Seyi whose suspension was posted on the notice board at the administration block of the college was reported to have denied Mosunmola her request when she presented him a list of items required for her delivery valued at N50,000.
While confirming the development, the college spokesperson, Ayodele Alaga said: “It is true. The suspension is indefinite. We have severed relationship with him. He was an adjunct lecturer. We will await the final outcome of the investigation by the ministry of health.”