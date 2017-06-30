Raunchy Lecturer Suspended For Impregnating Nursing Student - The Herald Nigeria

A raunchy lecturer with the Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese Ijebu, Dr Seyi Adu has been suspended by the institution for impregnating a student of the institution.

The lecturer was reported to have been suspended by the institution’s management after he was alleged to have had sex with the nursing student in a hotel in August 2016.

The student, identified as Mosunmola was reported to have been delivered of a baby boy at teh General Hospital in Epe after the lecturer, a father of two, agreed to pay her a monthly stidpend of 15,000 alongside the N7,000 for her ante-natal registration.

Seyi whose suspension was posted on the notice board at the administration block of the college was reported to have denied Mosunmola her request when she presented him a list of items required for her delivery valued at N50,000.

While confirming the development, the college spokesperson, Ayodele Alaga said: “It is true. The suspension is indefinite. We have severed relationship with him. He was an adjunct lecturer. We will await the final outcome of the investigation by the ministry of health.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment