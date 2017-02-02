Ray Jay Lays Fresh Claim On Kim K's Rise To Fame - The Herald Nigeria

American rapper, Ray Jay ha once again laid claim to wife and mother of two, Kim Kardashian’s rise to fame adding that he did his part in shooting her to stardom.

The rapper who made a major comeback last year after chanting the ‘I hit it first’ line obviously meant as a jibe to Kanye West who i now married to the reality TV star credited Kim K’s success to his efforts.

Recall that a sex tape involving Kim K and the rapper had leaked online some years ago.

Ray Jay in a recent interview with Heat magazine said: “I only did my part in making her famous.”

Ray Jay further replied when asked if Kim K is obsessed with fame: “As a man, I tried to play my part in the situation. If you’re intelligent, you can read between the lines.”

The rapper also threw a subtle jibe at Kris Jenner in the interview referring to her as a ‘real hustler’ indicating a connection between the star and the leaked sex tape.

