RCCG Bans Aso Ebi, Ungodly Wedding Engagements, OAP Freeze Reacts - The Herald Nigeria

Controversial Nigerian OAP, Freeze, has taken to his social media page on Instagram to react to the news which went viral some days ago regarding the ban on Aso Ebi, ungodly wedding engagements by the leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.

The controversial OAP who has been known for his stand against some men of God and the general practice in churches took to his Instagram page to tackle the General Overseer of the Ministry, Pastor E.A. Adeboye over the latest move.

Recall that Freeze had some months ago called the cleric out after his comment on the desired qualities of a good wife-to-be.

Freeze who claimed the new order by the leadership of the church had no spiritual backing wrote:

“Dear Pastor Adeboye, kindly show me, with scriptural backing, what a ‘Godly’ wedding practice is.

While we are at this, let’s keep it in perspective, that the only wedding Jesus attended in the Bible, had alcoholic wine, while the RCCG forbids alcoholic wine.

If Jesus attended a Godly wedding that had alcohol, and RCCG considers alcohol ‘ungodly’, I wonder what the basis is, for differentiating between the Godly and the ungodly for the RCCG and upon this assertion, the leadership of the #FreeTheSheeple movement hereby challenges the leadership of the RCCG to a biblical debate titled ‘What is a Godly wedding’

God bless us all! ~FRZ”

