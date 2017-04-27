RCCG Pastor Who Murdered His Wife Pleads For Mercy So He Can Right His Wrongs - The Herald Nigeria

A former Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church (RCCG) who was sentenced to death for killing his wife is pleading with Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode for mercy.

Akolade Arowolo murdered his wife Titilayo, by stabbing her 76 times.

Arowolo, along with all the other inmates within Kirikiri prison sought pardon under the Lagos prerogative on mercy conferred on the Governor, claiming that they had become reformed citizens and should be pardoned, Vanguard reports.

Akolade who was convicted on murder charges on the 24th of June 2011 and sentenced to death in 2014, was seen pleading for another chance to right his wrongs.

The suspect who delivered a remark on behalf of his fellow convicted inmates pleaded for mercy while stressing that they were remorseful and had learnt from their mistakes.

His plea coincided with the activation of the prerogative on mercy, with the committee who considering the application of 74 inmates who proved to be reformed.

In a bid to review the applications, the committee embarked on a fact-finding visit to have a first class assessment of the prison inmate’s behaviour.

The Chairman of the committee, Oyelowo indicated that the Governor would then act on the recommendations of the committee based on the rules and guidelines set in place by the law for the committee to carry out its work.

