RCCG's Pastor E.A Adeboye Releases 2017 Prophecies - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A. Adeboye has released prophecies for the year 2017 as the nation enters into a new year.

Recall that ahead of the prophecies, the RCCG’s Pastor Adeboye had some days ago commended the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose for his bravery and boldness in defending the people of his state and further urged other Governors to emulate the act.

The 2016 prophecies as released by the man of God reads:

NIGERIA

1. 2017 will be a year of surprises both for the oppressed and the oppressor; Those deliberately making life difficult for the common man will be relocated.

2. The downward plunge will slow down, stop and reversal will begin.

INDIVIDUALS

1. It will be a year of surprises.

2. For prophets both true and false it will be a year of surprises.

3. There will be quite a large number of weddings.

4. Soul winners will see their prophecies fulfilled almost as soon they are uttered.

INTERNATIONAL

1. There will be surprises for many world governments.

2. They are coming twos: monster earthquakes, monster floods, hurricanes and typhoons, monster tornadoes and monster fire outbreaks.

