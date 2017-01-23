Re-issued: NYSC deploys 2,600 Batch B corps members to Oyo State

No fewer than 2,600 2016 Batch B stream 11 corps members will undertake the three-week orientation at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, Iseyin, Oyo State.

Mr Simeon Bankole, the Head of Press and Public Relations Unit of NYSC in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Monday that the orientation course would hold from Jan. 24 to Feb. 13.

Bankole said, however, that the swearing-in of the corps members would be held on Jan. 26.

He said that Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State would preside at the occasion, while Justice Munta Abimbola, the state’s Chief Judge, would administer the oath of allegiance on the corps members.

Bankole urged Oyo State residents, especially the transport unions, to extend their hands of fellowship to the corps members, adding that many of the corps members were visiting the state for the first time.

NAN reports that corps members will now be enrolled in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to enable them to access quality healthcare. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment